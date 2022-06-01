Legendary NASCAR driver coming to Doe Run

Legendary NASCAR race car driver Kyle Busch will be appearing at the Doe Run Raceway Friday evening.

Tommy Harris, owner of the Doe Run Raceway, said Kyle’s son, Brexton will be racing in two different divisions at the event.

“Kyle will be in the pits,” he said. “He says he will do some autographs, but he is going to concentrate on his kid's racing for the night. It’s really big for this little track out in Doe Run to have a NASCAR star coming.”

According to Harris, the track sat empty for five years before he bought it.

“Now, just three years in, we have these names coming,” he said.

Busch races full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, driving the No. 18 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing. He also races part-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, driving the No. 51 Toyota Tundra for his own Kyle Busch Motorsports.

The NASCAR Driver page states that Busch is the 2015 and 2019 Cup champion and has made the Championship 4 from 2015-19. Busch's 60 Cup wins are the most among active drivers. He now ranks ninth on the all-time wins list. Busch is the all-time record-holder for wins in both the NASCAR Xfinity Series (102) and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (61). He also is the 2009 Xfinity champion. Busch has 223 victories in all three NASCAR national series.

Pits will open at 4 p.m. with the grandstands opening at 5 p.m. The races begin at 7 p.m. Grandstand tickets are $10 and the pit tickets are $30.

Harris estimates that crowds average 400-500 people per night with the largest crowd being 2,200 last year. Over the winter, bleachers have been added to accommodate more viewers.

“This year we’ve been averaging 100-110 cars a night, we are hitting out of the ballpark,” he said. “This week, we have people coming from South Carolina, North Carolina, Iowa, Arkansas, Texas; the whole Midwest to race.”

Harris listed the race classes that are normally run including B-Mods, winged micros, mod lites, Pro 4 stock cars and mini stocks.

“This weekend we are having our second annual Cage Kart Classic,” he said. “206 beginners, 206 intermediates and restrictor micros, which is a 600 cc with a restrictor plate in it for the older kids.”

This week, Harris said a junior sprint class has been added.

“That’s never been ran here before. Kyle called and asked if we could run them because Brexton has one. There’s a couple in the area, but not many.”

The Doe Run Raceway is located at 2953 Highway 221 in Doe Run in southern St. Francois County.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.