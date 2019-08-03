{{featured_button_text}}
Legends

The tenth annual "Lead Belt Legends" Reunion — basketball and baseball stars from area high schools decades ago will take place Aug. 15 at MAC cafeteria. 

The Tenth Annual Lead Belt Legends Reunion will be held on Aug. 15.

Registration begins at noon in the Mineral Area College cafeteria, located in the Bob Sechrest Fieldhouse. A group photo is planned at 12:30 p.m. prior to the start of the meeting.

The reunion planning committee met in June to finalize the agenda for the reunion on Aug. 15. Collaborating on the planning of this year’s reunion were Charlie Bequette (Elvins, 1956), Terry Huff (Doe Run, 1968), Dennis Mills (Central, 1971), Bill Stotler (Bonne Terre, 1958), Jerry Freeman (Bismarck, 1967) and Richard Lodholz (Bonne Terre, 1959).

Co-chairs for the 2019 Reunion are Huff and Mills and the master of ceremonies is Freeman. The event will begin at 1 p.m. with an opening prayer by the Rev. Melvin Weiss (Elvins, 1944).

The event will include a special greetings and updates from Mineral Area College from Director of Development Kevin Thurman and MAC President Dr. Joe Gilgour. The event will then include a memorial acknowledgement offered by Bill Stotler.    

The event’s feature presentation, the Bismarck High School Hall of Fame, will be given by Freeman.                                    

The group wishes to express thanks to all of the Legends and a special thank you to this year’s special guest Hal Loughary. 

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616.

