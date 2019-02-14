Legislators introduce bills to help put people to work

After hearing public testimony earlier this month, the House Workforce Development Committee unanimously voted earlier to pass House Bill 225, a bill creating Fast Track, a new financial aid program that will help provide training and put more Missourians to work.
“I am pleased to see the Legislature swiftly take up and hear one of our administration’s top workforce development priorities,” Gov. Mike Parson said. “Fast Track will benefit thousands of Missourians across this state, and I applaud Sen. (Gary) Romine and Rep. (Kathy) Swan for their leadership in making sure our workforce is prepared for the demands of the future.”
Romine, R-Farmington, the bill sponsor in the Senate, said, “Fast Track gives Missourians the necessary tools and training for employment opportunities at small businesses and companies across the state and ensures our employers are able to find qualified workers to meet their workforce needs.”
“Fast Track allows our higher education institutions to become more accessible to Missourians and ensures students have the opportunity to gather the necessary education and training to fill high demand jobs," said Swan, R-Cape Girardeau, the bill sponsor in the House.
The Fast Track financial aid program will target adults working toward degree programs that fill a high-need skills gap. The proposed program would provide tuition assistance in high-demand fields to Missourians who meet the eligibility criteria.
“This program will put Missouri among the leading states that are serious about serving adults,” Commissioner Zora Mulligan said. “It will open doors for an entire segment of the population to get training and participate meaningfully in the workforce.”
The U.S. Census Bureau’s 2016 data puts the median household income for Missouri at $51,713. Additionally, 755,000 Missourians have some college experience but no degree. Fast Track will allow thousands of these Missourians the opportunity to pursue higher education opportunities in high-paying, high-demand fields like advanced manufacturing, computer science, and healthcare.
Several business and education leaders testified in support of both bills.
“There are very few uses of taxpayer money more likely to break the cycle of poverty or improve economic mobility than higher education,” Shawn Strong, president of State Technical College of Missouri, said. “Nearly half of State Tech students are able to utilize A+, what many would say is one of the most successful scholarship programs in the country. I believe the Fast Track program has the potential to mirror the success of A+.”
A similar piece of legislation, Senate Bill 16, has been heard in the Senate Education Committee and is making its way through the legislative process.
