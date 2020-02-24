LEGO club builds creativity

"I take all the pictures right now but plan on teaching the kids how to operate it on their own as part of the learning process," Garrity said. "It's about fostering their imaginations."

Madison County Kid Builders, aka Lego Club, is also free, and kids do not need to bring anything with them to be involved. Garrity said waivers are required to be signed for liability and photography purposes.

The club meets every two weeks at 6 p.m. at the Fredericktown Branch of the Ozark Regional Library. Meeting dates and updates on events are posted on the Madison County Kid Builders Facebook page.

Garrity said there are also flyers at the library and other ways of being notified available at the meetings. She said parents can sign up to received text or email notifications.

Lego donations are accepted by the club but they are not taking monetary donations at this time. Garrity said they plan on working toward that goal in the future.

"We are in need of more Duplos for the younger kids right now," Garrity said. "As I mentioned before, eventually I would like to be able to get some Lego Robotics and science kits for the older kids as well as a portable photo printer for the green screen station."