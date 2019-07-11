{{featured_button_text}}

A group of adults in Farmington are working to teach their children the importance of giving.

Ashley Grindstaff is coordinating the group that runs the stand. Lemonade Stand for a Cause is located on Weber Road across from Community Manor in Farmington. They were there Wednesday and will be there today 11 a.m-1 p.m.

She explained how she determines who receives the funds raised from the two days of lemonade sales.

“This is our fifth annual Lemonade Stand for a Cause,” she said. “We have these kids come out and ask for donations for lemonade. About a month ago, I asked my Facebook friends if they knew people in the community that needed help. We are looking for small organizations or children to benefit.”

According to Grindstaff, there are two groups of adults and children, one for each day, and they have the ultimate decision on who the recipient will be.

“I gave them three options (Wednesday) and they picked a little boy named Truett Palmer,” she said. “(Today) is going to be a whole new group of kids and they will pick who to benefit out of the three options as well.

“They make their own signs and do everything else. We are teaching them to try to love like Jesus, and help people.”

Palmer has severe health issues. In an interview with KMOV.com, Palmer’s mother Danielle donated 1,040 ounces of breast milk to victims of Hurricane Harvey.

“Truett has a congenital heart defect along with other underlying anomalies,” Palmer told KMOV.com. “For a big chunk of his life, he was unable to take my milk. Most of his nutrition came through IV.”

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com.

