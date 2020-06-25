Lending a helping hand

“We were talking with Jennifer Sikes and Ellen Miller from Mineral Area College and they started a food pantry for the MAC students,” she said. “I know when I worked there, I started seeing the need, but it’s become increasingly important. So many of these kids just don’t have enough food. The MAC pantry is supposed to be fully funded just by the school’s faculty and staff.

“Because the Help the Hungry Bake Sale is about feeding people, we decided to partner with MAC to try to make some money that they could use to help their students. We put our heads together and we came up with the Vendor Blender. This year, the more immediate concern is the MAC Food Pantry.

"They have no other way to raise money for their food pantry, so it’s really important for them that we have this event. They have had a lot of students who have been affected by the coronavirus and they’ve tried to reach out and help them in ways other than academically. Hopefully we can have people come out and support this event — not just for the two food pantries, but also for the MAC Food Pantry as well."