Letters to Santa: Santa wants to know

Among the many miracles of Christmas — the generosity, the pageantry, and goodwill — the opportunity to view the holiday through a child’s wondering eyes will be presented through the Daily Journal’s annual publishing of local Letters to Santa.

From now through Dec. 1, family members and guardians are encouraged to invite their kids, to participate in the local Christmas tradition of sending their Christmas wishes to St. Francois County's local paper of record.

Good old-fashioned, snail-mail letters postmarked before Dec. 10 can be sent to Daily Journal, PO Box 9, Park Hills, MO 63601, or dropped off at our street address of 1513 St. Joe Dr. The letters are scheduled to start running on Dec. 18.

All requests — expensive or inexpensive, exotic or mundane, digital or analog — will be reviewed by Santa Claus himself, the Jolly Old Elf having been a faithful subscriber to the Daily Journal since it began publishing local news almost 100 years ago.

Reports are, the North Pole resident relies heavily on local media outlets to determine the niceness and naughtiness of his believers, although it should be noted his benevolence and goodwill is rumored to increase as Dec. 25 draws near — so even the naughty and not-so-nice should take heart, have hope and participate in Daily Journal Letters to Santa.

