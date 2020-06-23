Liberty Blueberry Farm open for the season

“It’s given us a lot of family memories,” Hughey said. “We’ve got pictures like you wouldn’t believe.”

After they're done picking, the family goes back to Hughey’s house, washes the berries they picked, dries them out on a cookie sheet with a towel, and then puts them in bags to freeze to use throughout the year. Then they go out and eat together.

“We really appreciate Joy (Boyer) and them down here,” Hughey said. “I used to come when Millers owned it. My husband and I have been coming that long. And Joy and them have just been a delight. They are just a joy to be around. We really appreciate them having this.”

Owners Joy and Mark Boyer also encourage the family competition and try to keep things fair.

“We appreciate the time they put in to make sure everybody gets every ounce on that scale,” Pope said.

The Boyers have owned the farm for 11 years, Joy said, but the farm has been open since the mid-1980s. They have 9 acres of blueberries and 3 acres of blackberries.

They have a lot of customers who come from the St. Louis area, and they have a family from Jefferson City who comes every year and are the top pickers. They get their yearly inventory with hundreds of pounds of berry.