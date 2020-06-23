Liberty Blueberry Farm open for the season

For one Festus family, blueberry picking is more than just a fun time together. It’s downright competitive.
Liberty Blueberry Farm in Farmington opened for blueberry season on Saturday and Judy Hughey and her family were there for their annual visit.
They’ve been coming for more than 10 years to see who in the family can pick the most blueberries, with the winner getting bragging rights for the year.
“It’s to the ounces that we go by,” family member Holly Pope said.
Hughey, simply known as Granny, keeps track of the totals for each year and keeps all the receipts as proof.
And it’s important to watch your back.
“You have to keep hold of your berry bucket because people will come up behind you and grab the berries out of your bucket, so that you don’t win,” Pope said.
Some even run off and hide from the others, so they can’t see where they got all their berries. Last year, they thought they lost Hughey.
“I was kind of hiding out from everybody,” Hughey said with a laugh. “I wouldn’t answer them. So see, you can have a lot of fun, a lot of family fun.”
They picked about 90 pounds as a family this year with the winner, Nicholas, picking 22 pounds in about two hours.
“It’s given us a lot of family memories,” Hughey said. “We’ve got pictures like you wouldn’t believe.”
After they're done picking, the family goes back to Hughey’s house, washes the berries they picked, dries them out on a cookie sheet with a towel, and then puts them in bags to freeze to use throughout the year. Then they go out and eat together.
“We really appreciate Joy (Boyer) and them down here,” Hughey said. “I used to come when Millers owned it. My husband and I have been coming that long. And Joy and them have just been a delight. They are just a joy to be around. We really appreciate them having this.”
Owners Joy and Mark Boyer also encourage the family competition and try to keep things fair.
“We appreciate the time they put in to make sure everybody gets every ounce on that scale,” Pope said.
The Boyers have owned the farm for 11 years, Joy said, but the farm has been open since the mid-1980s. They have 9 acres of blueberries and 3 acres of blackberries.
They have a lot of customers who come from the St. Louis area, and they have a family from Jefferson City who comes every year and are the top pickers. They get their yearly inventory with hundreds of pounds of berry.
Joy said Liberty Blueberry Farm's reputation for family tradition isn't just confined to this area.
“People come from all over,” Joy said. “It’s not just local. It’s just people from all over and it has been for years. Some people have been coming since the farm opened.”
This year with the coronavirus pandemic, the farm will have a sanitizing station and families can bring their own buckets if they’d like. The shop won’t be open this year, and employees are checking out customers on the porch.
“This is a big farm,” Joy added. “Plenty of room to stay six feet apart and pick your berries. You’re outside. So we feel like this is one of the safest family activities that you can participate in. Everyone’s been cooped up for months and this is a good way to get out and not be at risk too much.”
You really can’t go wrong coming and spending a day picking berries, according to Joy.
“It’s fun and you get to take home nutritious and delicious fruit,” she said.
Their blueberry season typically lasts around 21 days, Joy said. Last year, it was 25 days.
They are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and from 7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday through Friday.
If you pick your own berries, it’s $2.65 per pound. If they are pre-picked, it’s $3.90 per pound, cash or check only.
Blackberry season is normally mid- to late July and lasts for a couple of weeks.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
