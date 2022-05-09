 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Liberty Street farmhouse burns

A house that’s been on Liberty Street for almost half of Farmington’s 224 years caught fire Sunday night and burned to a total loss.

The old Harrington farmhouse at 917 W. Liberty Street was the scene of a two-story fire that was called in at 11:39 p.m. Sunday.

According to Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey, crews arrived on the scene three minutes after it was called in, and found both floors engulfed in flames on the east side. They battled the two-alarm fire for 30 minutes before it was under control, with assistance from Wolf Creek, Doe Run, Big River/Bonne Terre, Bismarck and Leadington fire departments.

Liberty Street farmhouse burns

Farmington fire personnel check the farmhouse for any lingering flames Monday morning.

Over the years, the old farmhouse — built in 1912, according to Zillow.com — had been converted into four apartments. Recently it had been sold out of the Harrington trust to a single owner who was the sole occupant, according to a local source who also said the property to the west, on which a smaller farmhouse and a large white barn still sit, had been purchased by the nearby hospital.

The sole occupant escaped the fire without injury. The house is considered a total loss and the State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating, Mecey said.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

