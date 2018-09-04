The Park Hills Public Library is seeking donations to stock its latest community service project, which will provide free non-perishable food, personal care and other miscellaneous items to members of the community.
The “Kindness Kupboard” is a repurposed newspaper box, much like the Little Free Libraries found in the area. The difference is that instead of books, the Kupboard will be geared toward meeting residents’ material needs, according to Library Director Lisa Sisk.
“It is a free pantry that is open for anyone and everyone,” Sisk said. “We’re going to place it up in Columbia Park next to the first pavilion. There will be road access and a place to park off the road. It will be stocked with items you need for everyday life: nonperishable food items, school supplies and personal care items.
“Anyone can take from it and we ask that they only take what they need and give back when they can.”
Throughout the month of September, the library will be hosting a fine forgiveness program to seek donations for the Kupboard to build a stockpile of supplies. For each item donated, the library staff will forgive $1 of fines. As usual with the library’s drives, it is not necessary to have fines with the library in order to donate.
“We’ve gotten our first good-sized donation from Park Hills First Assembly of God,” Sisk said. “They donated a couple of cases of items to us, with some MREs. They contain everything, even a small packet of water to get it started. There’s also little snacks, with franks and beans, packs of nuts and granola bars.”
Sisk said the library hopes to approach local businesses in the future about the possibility of sponsoring the Kupboard for a month at a time by holding its own collection drives of food, personal care or school supply items in addition to the regular support of library patrons and members of the community.
“We’re going to reach out to our library patrons to help us with the stocking and maybe start a list,” Sisk said. “If they don’t want to bring in their own items to stock, they can go down to our cupboard that we keep downstairs and they can keep it stocked for us whenever we can’t get up there to do it. It’ll be kind of a patron/community involvement thing.”
In addition to meeting the needs of the community and getting library patrons involved in the process, Sisk said the project will also provide a good example to the library’s youngest patrons.
“It’s also a good lesson for kids — that there are people in this world that are not as fortunate as you are and that you need to help people whenever you can.”
A similar “Blessing Box” is in downtown Farmington, and other libraries in the region have provided similar services, but Sisk said the staff wanted the focus of the Kindness Kupboard to be on community involvement.
“There are other libraries in the state that have a small one in their library, but we wanted this to be more of a community thing,” she said. “A lot of people go up to the park, it’s well-lit and it has easy access. It’s not real deep in the park. Anyone passing through that needs a helping hand will be more than welcome.”
Library staff hope to place the Kupboard in the park on Oct. 1, after collecting donations throughout the month of September. To build up the stockpile of items to support the Kupboard, Sisk said they are currently accepting any kind of donation that can be used.
“We’re king of starting from scratch, so we are needing everything just to kind of get it started,” she said. “We don’t know how well it’s going to be used, so we may see that when we put items in they go out really quick. We may need to be able to have a stockpile to keep it filled. So that’s the idea of the local businesses in the future maybe doing their own food drives or personal care item drives for a month and bringing in their collections to us, to help keep it stocked. It till rely solely on donations to keep it going.”
Donations can be dropped off at the Park Hills Public Library. For more information, contact the library at 573-431-4842.
