Christmas is just around the corner, and for the season of giving, the Park Hills Public Library has decided to take action.
Project Backpack is a fundraiser set up by the library that will help get children and teenagers in the Foster Care program items they may need for a fresh start. According to the library, there are nearly 500 children in the Foster Care program, and many of them were unable to bring anything from the homes where they were removed. This can make getting a fresh start difficult.
Project Backpack is hoping to help these children in the Foster Care program by gathering donations of items that will help them transition into their new homes. For every one item donated, the library has also promised to remove $1 worth of overdue book fines. However, fines are not needed to donate items.
The library will be accepting an array of items that will be helpful to these children. These items, as listed by the library, include: toiletries such as toothbrushes, shampoo, deodorant, soap, hairbrushes, and feminine products; new or gently used clothing for all ages, including undergarments and socks; age-appropriate books and school supplies; and any items that may be soothing to young children, such as nightlights and stuffed animals.
The library also states that donations can be brought in a backpack, as long as they are labeled if they are gender-specific. Donations and support of this project will make a difference in the lives of these children for the holiday season.
Project Backpack will be accepting donations until Dec. 31. For more information, contact the Park Hills Public Library at 573-431-4842.
