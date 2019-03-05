The Park Hills library hosts several events and activities each month for adults and children alike.
On Friday, the library held a birthday party for Dr. Seuss, a yearly tradition that draws area children of all ages.
This year marked the imaginative author’s 115th birthday and several children turned out for his birthday bash.
Parents and children came to celebrate the life of the Seuss with readings of his work, crafting activities and even a birthday cake.
The celebration first kicked off with the children donning their party hats and gathering around Library Director Lisa Sisk for a reading of one of Sisk’s favorite Seuss books, “I Can Read With My Eyes Shut!”
“His real name was Theodor Geisel,” one of the older children excitedly exclaimed as they all picked their places to sit for the book reading. They sat in the reading corner and listened with focus as the first page was read, proving that the books can still capture the attention and imagination of the modern child.
Following the book reading, the children participated in crafting necklaces with Seuss’ iconic “Cat in the Hat” character centered on them.
After the children made their necklaces, they were presented with a birthday cake in Seuss’ name with the young party-goers blowing out the candles for him.
The children appeared to thoroughly enjoy the party, reading and eating cake, laughing and chasing each other around the room in their party hats and crafted necklaces. It was a sight in which Seuss would have taken great satisfaction.
Though Seuss wrote children's books, there's no doubt that he was one of the most influential American writers of all time. From favorites like “Green Eggs and Ham” to the classic high school graduation gift of “Oh the Places You Will Go,” Seuss’ books follow us throughout our childhood and into adulthood.
The creativity and eccentricity of Seuss are what sets his books apart and why they have made such an imprint on American childhood for so many years.
In an age of various media conveniently available on tablets and smartphones, some of the children in attendance seemed more familiar with the movies and cartoons based on Seuss’ books than the books themselves. The works all originate from the wonderfully original Dr. Seuss whether it's on paper or a screen.
The library has adapted to the desires of a modern society living in an increasingly digitized world with entire sections devoted to digital media. Seuss’ work will surely always be a part of this.
To find out about upcoming events planned by the Park Hills library visit: https://parkhillsmo.net/services/library/
