Library shares Virtual Cheesemaking Class

The Ozark Regional Library has posted the video of its Virtual Cheesemaking Class which was taped June 2.
The class was a planned Facebook Live event but due to internet difficulties was instead recorded and later posted to the library's Facebook page.
Ozark Regional Library Assistant Director Michelle Swane and Lorelei Lee do not claim to be cheesemaking experts but instead shared several tidbits they have learned from past programs and books read from the library.
Swane said the library has a lot of great cheesemaking books.
"Cheesemaking isn't difficult," Swane said. "Lorelei and I have made seven batches with varying degrees of success, but none have been failures."
The class teaches viewers how to make a quick mozzarella with a cheese kit.
Ingredients used included whole cow's milk, citric acid, rennet tablet, distilled water, cheese salt and optional herbs or spices. Supplies such as measuring cups and spoons, a large pot, thermometer, slotted spoon, knife, heat resistant dishes and rubber gloves were also needed.
"Fresh cheese is delicious, but it doesn't have the depth of flavor of aged cheeses," Swane said. "It's creamy and mild, a blank slate which can be flavored to each makers' tastes."
Swane said all types of cheeses can be made at home some of which can be aged.
"I love the curd stage, when the curds and whey separate from each other," Swane said. "The science of cheesemaking is a great learning tool."
The two show all the steps from start to finish in their video showing not only is cheesemaking fun and rewarding, but it is also quick and easy.
The full tutorial video can be watched on the Ozark Regional Library System Facebook page. Those who comment on the video post will be placed in a raffle to win a cheese kit of their own. The drawing will take place June 17. If you would like to have a direct link to the video post sent to you contact the Ozark Regional Library at 573-783-2120
Swane said they will have more classes in the future.
"It's great to open the door to new experiences for our communities," Swane said. "This was designed as an encore program because the first two cheesemaking programs were such a hit, and it suited an online format."
Watch the Ozark Regional Library Facebook page for future classes.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
