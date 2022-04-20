LIFE Center anniversary celebration Friday

Twenty-five years ago in April 1997 is when the LIFE Center opened its doors to the community.

“This year is our 25th anniversary and we are ready to celebrate,” said Randall Windsor, marketing director. “We want to celebrate our past, our present and our future.”

Windsor said the organization has now been in the business of helping people with special needs for 25 years.

“This will be a big year for us,” he said. “I am calling it our ‘Year of Challenges.’”

He explained that the LIFE Center staff are challenging themselves – and others – to do more and more.

“We’re really trying to make headway to get people to really know who we are,” he said. “Some people think we’re a church, while others say we are the ones who have built ramps.”

Windsor explained that the LIFE Center is a local resource which advocates and fights for the rights of individuals who have physical and/or developmental disabilities. They also support senior citizens to help them maintain their independence in their own homes.

He joined the LIFE Center after serving on the center’s board of directors for seven years and chairman for two years. Windsor accepted the position of marketing director in June 2021.

His experience in working with the board allowed him to become familiar with the daily struggles the agency faced while providing assistance to those in need.

“I entered this position with two primary goals,” Windsor said. “First was to inform the public of who we are and exactly what we do. The second was to create partner relationships.”

He said in order to accomplish these goals, he understood the need to increase the center’s outreach and spread the word by finding ways to put themselves in front of the public. They have since partnered with local businesses to make progress.

“I am pleased to say that, so far, we have been successful in both ventures and this anniversary launch will help to propel us forward,” said Windsor.

The LIFE Center is primarily funded by grants through the Missouri Department of Vocational Rehabilitation and through Medicaid funding.

“Our organization is able to go above and beyond other providers through hard work and our gracious benefactors who we have in our community,” said Windsor.

The non-profit organization is hosting a special 25th Anniversary Celebration on Friday. Festivities begin at noon with a surprise announcement of a brand-new fundraising event which will conclude on Sept. 10.

“This will be a very exciting announcement and you will have to wait until then to learn all of the details,” said Windsor.

There will be plenty of free food, discussion and a big surprise during the afternoon event held on the lower parking lot of the building, located at 725 East Karsch Boulevard in Farmington.

Special guests will be in attendance and recognized for their local business partnerships with the LIFE Center, including Botkin Lumber; Prairie Farms Dairy; First State Community Bank; Parkland Health Mart; Leadbelt Save-A-Lot Food Stores; Lou Lou’s Cakes, LLC; Little Learners Spectrum Center; Luna Realty Group; KFMO/B104 Radio; Boyd and Associates; Mineral Area Psychiatric Services; Farmington Family Dental; Alpha Media; New Heights Church and others.

According to Windsor, this day serves as a community appreciation day for those who have helped the LIFE Center along the way. Everyone has been invited to participate in the celebration.

Coinciding with the 25th Anniversary Celebration, the LIFE Center will also have their annual spring Durable Medical Equipment drive. Anyone who has used equipment that can be repurposed are encouraged to take it to the center so it can be cleaned, sanitized and put back into service for anyone who is in need of such items.

According to Windsor, this equipment is loaned at no cost to individuals who are in need. Items sought include wheelchairs, power chairs, knee scooters, walkers, canes, crutches, bathing stools, grab bars, hospital beds and more.

“We invite everyone to come and celebrate with us and to be there for the big reveal of the new fundraising contest,” said Windsor, “and enjoy the food, say hello to the staff, meet some of our partners, and have a great time.”

For information about the LIFE Center, call 573-756-4314 or visit www.lifecilmo.org.

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.