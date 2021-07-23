LIFE Center builds ramp for man after hospital stay

Another area resident will be going home soon, thanks to the efforts of the Farmington-based LIFE Inc., Center for Independent Living.
"After a lengthy hospital stay, a local resident will now to able to enjoy the comforts of home once again," said Randy Windsor, LIFE Center's director of marketing. "This individual will be able to use a new system of ramps, constructed by a LIFE Inc. staff member, to be able to gain access to the home via his wheelchair."
According to Windsor, without the ramps, the man would have been confined to a nursing home or residential care facility based on his circumstances.
"They are now completely dependent upon the wheelchair for mobility due to recent health issues," Windsor said.
LIFE Inc. is a local non-profit disability and senior resource center that helps people achieve their desire to live independently.
"We assist consumers by researching programs and partnerships to aid with the various needs of individuals," Windsor said. "These programs and partnerships help consumers to live independently in their homes. We offer assistance through our In Home and Consumer Directed Services programs. The In Home program places an attendant for the consumer in their home to do daily household tasks. The Consumer Directed Services program allow the consumers to select and employ an attendant of their own choice for the assistance.
"Other programs and services we offer include advocacy; peer support; information and referral; assistive technology, transportation services that are limited to medical and essential service needs; Medicaid eligibility and qualification, durable medical equipment loans; and transition services, among others."
For more information regarding the programs and services provided by LIFE Inc., you can contact them by phone at 800-596-7273 or on the web at www.lifecilmo.org.
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com