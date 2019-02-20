The LIFE Center in Farmington has begun a new program after several of its staff members realized a need in their client community was not being met because it was difficult to address.
While the LIFE Center provided transportation, in-home care, assistive technology and various other services for its disabled clientele, it had never provided them with supplies, food or clothing.
It was because of this that two LIFE Center employees, Marketing Director Stacey Wright and Assistant Payroll Director Anne Fauset, decided to create a "Caring Cupboard” to assist those practical yet important needs within their client base.
“We have a home care program and all our consumers live on a low or fixed income," Wright said. "So by the end of the month, they run out of money to afford basic things like food or clothing or cleaning supplies, laundry soap. They come in to the LIFE Center asking for help with these things.”
This was creating a difficult situation with no easy answers for the staff.
“In the past, the LIFE Center would try to scrounge up $10 to help someone,” Wright said. “It was a struggle to do that.”
According to Wright, the Caring Cupboard is not designed to replace or compete with any other food pantries in the area.
“This not a pantry open to the community, this is only for the 350-400 people that we serve at the LIFE Center,” she said. “We want to have this available to those people. We also get homeless people walk in. They don’t necessarily have to be our client, but we strongly encourage this to be for people that we serve.”
Most of the supplies that have been donated come from within the LIFE Center.
“To keep this going, a lot of the staff have donated a lot of things,” she said.
Wright noted that the clients' needs are different at times and explained how they intended to address the issue.
“We started a monthly theme, asking the community or businesses that might want to get together and donate some cleaning supplies for their consumers,” she said.
Fauset interjected, “That’s why we decided on some themed months, so that way we can target what we know we need.”
Explaining how the name "Caring Cupboard" came about, Fauset said, “Stacey tasked me with the challenge of putting together the name. We didn’t want to call it a pantry, and we didn’t want to call it a closet. I remember as a child going to my grandmother’s. They didn’t have pantries then and you never went into their closet.
"She had a cupboard. I remember going to her cupboard and opening it up, and there was everything from pins and needles, food, and candy, I thought it would invoke nostalgic memories of long ago, so we came up with the Caring Cupboard.”
While it might seem unusual that an employee in the payroll department would be helping to spearhead the organization's Caring Cupboard, Fauset had already become well aware of the problem.
“Even though I’m in payroll, I see a lot of the front line coming in because we really do intermingle with our consumers,” she said. “We know it’s a struggle for them every day to come up with the basic necessities that you and I take for granted. Our cupboard is a cornucopia of many different things.
"I’ve been spearheading this for quite some time, just kind of keep nagging at people to finally let it come to fruition. The last thing that I want to see is our consumers go through the month either hungry or not having the necessities of life. We’ve been putting it together for about the last three weeks."
The cupboard has found a home in what Fauset described as "a little spare room" and what Wright went on to explain was once her marketing closet. So, now the cupboard is up and running and can even accept frozen items thanks to a donated freezer.
“Some of our consumers have already started utilizing it,” Fauset said. “We thought there was some urgency especially in February with the government shutdown."
She then mentioned another reason why the LIFE Center chose to create their own supply service.
“We’re trying to fill that niche of our consumers," Fauset said. "Sometimes they cannot get to a food pantry during the week. Some of our consumers are homebound, so we can deliver this to them. They cannot get to the other pantries.
The LIFE center asks that all fabric items donated must be new with tags attached. Donations can be left at either of the centers located at 725 E. Karsch Blvd. in Farmington, or 1008 E. Main in Bismarck. For more information call the LIFE center at 1-800-596-7273 or www.lifecilmo.org
