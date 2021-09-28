Life Chain returns for 29th year

The annual Life Chain is returning Sunday to the Parkland and the public is invited to take part in the pro-life event

Each year on the first Sunday of October, people across the country gather along a major street in their hometown and hold signs displaying the sacredness of human life.

Those wanting to participate in the local Life Chain are invited to stand together from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday along the south side of Karsch Blvd in Farmington. Signs will be provided.

Those participating should park on side streets on the south side of Karsch Blvd between "A" and Potosi Streets, and they will be directed as to where to pick up signs. A special invitation goes out to church groups, such as Sunday school classes and Bible study classes.

Bring your entire family. Water, lawn chairs, umbrellas and strollers are welcome. Jan. 22 will mark the 49th anniversary of Roe vs Wade, the Supreme Court decision to legalize abortion. For more information on the Life Chain visit LifeChain.org

