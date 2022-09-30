 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Life Chain returns Sunday afternoon

  • 0
Mineral Area Life Chain takes place Sunday afternoon on Karsch

The National Life Chain observance of the sacredness of human life returns to Farmington this weekend.

 File photo

The community is invited to participate in the 30th Annual Mineral Area National Life Chain taking place from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday along Karsch Blvd., between A St. and Potosi St. in Farmington.

"The Life Chain is a peaceful stand for life. It is held each year in cities all across the nation on the first Sunday in October," said Hope Scherer, event co-coordinator. “People simply gather along a major street in their town and hold signs asking God to protect life.”

Participants are asked to park and pick up signs on Karsch Blvd. prior to the start of the Life Chain.

For more information, call Sherer at 573-954-4663 or event co-coordinator Dotty Bach at 573-760-3271.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

No charges will be filed against superintendent following accident involving cyclist

No charges will be filed against superintendent following accident involving cyclist

Police Chief Rick Baker stated Ruble was traveling on Franklin Street approaching Third Street when the 12-year-old juvenile rode through the intersection.“Third Street has a stop sign,” Baker said. “The bicyclist should have yielded to the vehicle. When it ran through the intersection, Ruble hit the brakes and hit the rear wheel of the bicycle, causing the juvenile to be thrown from the bicycle.

Man injured in accident

Man injured in accident

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported a one-car accident with injuries happened Saturday night near Bonne Terre.

Two injured in four-car crash

Two injured in four-car crash

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a four-car chain reaction that happened Wednesday morning in Ste. Genevieve County, resulting in mo…

Watch Now: Related Video

Kissinger: In a way, Russia's already lost the war

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News