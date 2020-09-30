Life Chain returns Sunday

The National Life Chain returns to the Parkland this weekend for its 28th year.

"Each year on the first Sunday in October, people all across the country gather along a major street in their hometown and hold signs displaying the sacredness of human life, said Dottie Bach, event coordinator. "In the Parkland, those wishing to participate in the Life Chain are invited to stand together from 2:30-3:30 p.m. on Sunday along the south side of Karsch Boulevard in Farmington.

"Those participating should park on side streets on the south side of Karsch Boulevard between A and Potosi streets, and they will be directed as to where to pick up signs. We wish to particularly invite church groups, such as Sunday school classes, Bible study classes, etc. Bring your whole family! Water, lawn chairs, umbrellas and strollers are welcome."

According to Bach, the Parkland's Life Chain began in 1992.

Bach said Life Chain is not sponsored by any local church but members from congregations throughout the area participate in the event.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I would guess that there are about 30 churches represented," she said. "I always ask people to give me their name, address and what church they go to so I can kind of see where we're going."