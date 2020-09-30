Life Chain returns Sunday

The National Life Chain returns to the Parkland this weekend for its 28th year.
"Each year on the first Sunday in October, people all across the country gather along a major street in their hometown and hold signs displaying the sacredness of human life, said Dottie Bach, event coordinator. "In the Parkland, those wishing to participate in the Life Chain are invited to stand together from 2:30-3:30 p.m. on Sunday along the south side of Karsch Boulevard in Farmington.
"Those participating should park on side streets on the south side of Karsch Boulevard between A and Potosi streets, and they will be directed as to where to pick up signs. We wish to particularly invite church groups, such as Sunday school classes, Bible study classes, etc. Bring your whole family! Water, lawn chairs, umbrellas and strollers are welcome."
According to Bach, the Parkland's Life Chain began in 1992.
Bach said Life Chain is not sponsored by any local church but members from congregations throughout the area participate in the event.
"I would guess that there are about 30 churches represented," she said. "I always ask people to give me their name, address and what church they go to so I can kind of see where we're going."
Bach puts posters out asking people to come and telling them Life Chain is a time of meditation, not visiting.
"It's prayer for us as much as it is for the people that we're ministering to," she said. "We want to make sure people understand that we value life. As Mother Teresa said, 'Every child is a sign of God’s love. A child is the greatest of God’s gifts.'
"Each of us has an opportunity to “do something beautiful for God” and something beautiful for life by joining people from all walks of life who believe in the sacredness of human life."
Bach emphasized that everyone is invited to participate in Life Chain. There is no preregistration or cost to take part.
Bach noted that Jan. 22, 2020 marked the 47th anniversary of Roe vs. Wade, the Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion.
For more information about the National Life Chain visit nationallifechain.org
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com
