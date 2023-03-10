Estate planning is a key component in making sure that your wishes are followed, and that your remaining family isn’t caught off guard by final expenses. It can also help ensure that entitlement issues don’t arise in your absence. So, how do I get started?

Find an attorney. You’ll need to consider what will be given to individual beneficiaries first. Once you’ve mapped out a general plan, then it’s time to choose an attorney to guide you through what can be a complicated, emotional process. When you choose Kimber Monroe, you are getting a reputable, accredited lawyer who specializes in this field. In the end, this becomes an issue of trust, as you’ll be sharing highly personal information in order to structure the estate plan properly.

Discuss financials. The first step to building an estate plan is to discuss all current assets and liabilities. This helps your attorney calculate net worth, which in turn dictates estate taxes. Frank discussions about debt will reveal whether — or how much — family members will have to deal with after you pass away.

Choose an executor. An executor is someone you implicitly trust to act in your best interest

at the time of your death — or, even before, should you become incapacitated. Some of the pressure of this decision can be alleviated when you have a trusted advisor like Kimber Monroe to assist you in choosing the right person as they’ll have to make a series of major decisions on your behalf.

Rest easier. Developing a detailed estate plan might be one of the most important elements of end-of-life planning, and in some cases it’s a very difficult journey. At Kimber Monroe Law, she will guide you through the planning process which in turn provides peace of mind that your final wishes are being followed and your loved ones provided for.