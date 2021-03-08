Lifeguards needed for water park, civic center

After the Parkland received a foot of snow in some places last month, summer might still feel like it’s in the distant future. But seasonal organizations are getting ready.

Lifeguards play a vital role in making sure swimmers are safe at pools and public beaches. Their job entails specific training to make sure they’re advanced swimmers and have the necessary skills to save lives.

For anyone considering the job of lifeguard this summer, they need to act now in order to be prepared when the first swimmers arrive for some fun in the water.

Lifeguard certification classes are taking place at the Farmington Civic Center. Courses will be held during the following times:

March 19-21 (Friday 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.)

April 23-25 (Friday 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.)

Individuals who seek lifeguard certification will complete the StarGuard program.

Lifeguard certification costs $125 per person.

Taylor Thompson, program coordinator for the Farmington Parks and Recreation and aquatics director for the water park, said lifeguards are needed.