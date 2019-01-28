The 2019 Family Lifestyle Expo ended its two-day exhibition at the Farmington Civic Center on Saturday having brought a wide range of products and services to the attention of Parkland residents.
Presented each year by the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce and co-sponsored by KFMO/B104 and J98/KREI radio, the expo — which ran from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday — saw large crowds of inquisitive browsers, as well as one-stop shoppers, fill the hall to check out the booths and exhibits that ranged educational opportunities to travel trailers; and from fishing tips to family-friendly shows featuring a variety of birds and animals.
By mid-morning Saturday, people were already filling the aisles and Laura Raymer, the chamber’s director of operations and member engagement, was busy answering questions and directing guests to the various venders located throughout the venue.
"The crowd has been consistent from the moment that we opened today,” she said. “Part of it is that there are so many things to see and do. We have lots of programs going on and it’s all free for the public."
Asked how the audience reacted to Friday night’s World Bird Sanctuary show, Raymer said, “It was a huge hit. Folks definitely came out in droves to be a part of that — the owl, they had several owls actually; a falcon; and a red-tailed hawk, which was my favorite. There was lots of good information and you’ve got to love wild animals and creatures.
“We’re looking forward to this afternoon with the Wonders of Wildlife. They’re going to have birds, reptiles and mammals — and more great times. The Missouri Department of Conservation just wrapped up a fish biology presentation and then we’re getting ready to start the fly-tying workshop which is hands-on, free and all the supplies are included. There’s lots of things for everybody in the household.”
As far as exhibiters, Raymer said, “We have over 50 fantastic vendors from all over the spectrum. We have live dancing performances from the Claddagh School of Irish Dance and the Farmington School of Dance. And, of course, we always want to thank our sponsors who helped us out with this event, as well as the city of Farmington with this lovely facility.”
One of the returning vendors this year is Patty Claney, who is co-owner with her husband Craig, of the Big Creek RV Park in Annapolis — and new owner of the former Bruce Griffon's Trailer Town in Leadington.
“Things are going great there,” she said. “We’re so excited. We have now renamed it. It is now Parkland RV Center. This is our third year for being here as Big Creek RV Park, but it’s our first to be here as Parkland RV Center.
“This year’s expo is fantastic. We have really enjoyed it. We’ve had a lot of traffic through the booth and a lot of interest in the RVs, especially since this year we have four instead of just one.
"We’ve had a lot of interest in camping. I think it’s a great year. Everybody wants to go out and go camping because it’s an affordable way to travel.
“I think the expo has grown so much this year. I’m really pleased with it and a big thanks goes to the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce for putting it on and inviting us back.”
Another returning vendor to the expo was Midwest Sports Center in Farmington. Sheri Pratt, service advisor, event coordinator and warranty administrator, said the company had “lots of toys” on display for the weekend.
“We have Can-Am, Suzuki, Polaris and Kawasaki, just right off the top of my head,” she said. “We have side-by sides, we have ATVs, we have motorcycles — we have the new Ryker, just released by Can-Am.”
Asked how many years the sports center has been in business, Pratt said, “Since 1997 and we’ve been a part of the expo for six years that I know of. We keep coming back so we can see the public, smile, shake hands and introduce ourselves. We want people to see us and know that we’re there. We want them to buy our side-by-sides from us for their farms, their families and their adventures.”
Sharece Dale of SERVPRO was overseeing a bounce house the company brought to the expo again this year.
“We’ve brought the bounce house to the expo for many, many years,” she said. ““We’re doing great today. We haven’t had a dull moment. We come back to the expo every year just to get our name out there, mingle with the community, provide something for the kids while the adults are looking at other booths, and educate about our services as well.”
It wasn’t just the vendors who were having great things to say about the expo.
Linda Fenstermaker and her husband, Lloyd, of Potosi, said they had attended the expo “a long time ago,” but were returning to see the many exhibits and items on display.
Asked if the expo had changed much in the years since they’d last attended, Fenstermaker said, “Oh, yes, it’s improved a lot. I think there’s quite a few people here. It’s a good crowd. We’re not here to look at anything in particular, we’re just nosey. We came just to see what we can see.”
Sheila Grindstaff, of Park Hills, said she was picking up a lot of information at the expo and was impressed by the crowd.
“It’s pretty good. There’s a lot of people in and out. The weather not being as cold has probably helped the turnout.”
And why had she and her family come out to the expo?
“Well, we came in to see the Soap Lady, mainly,” she said. “And we’re just venturing around.”
The Family Lifestyle Expo will be returning to showcase the latest in products and services next year at the Farmington Civic Center.
