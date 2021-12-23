'Light Up Bismarck' lighting contest names winners

Bismarck’s Christmas light competition, "Light Up Bismarck," drew to a close last weekend, with several winners taking home cash prizes just in time for Christmas.

This holiday season marked the second year for the city-wide competition, and organizers said there were significantly more participating residents than last year.

City Mayor J.T. Shy said he was appreciative of the town's participation in the holiday contest.

"We really appreciate the local businesses joining together this year to support this competition," said Shy. "I want to thank the judges, too, because they had a tough job. There were so many beautifully decorated homes, and the competition was very close."

Light Up Bismarck's first place prize of $650 was awarded to JoAnn Williams on 313 School St. Kaitlyn Werntz, of 316 School St., won the second place prize of $450. The third place award of $350 went to Monica McEntire for her display on 505 Merle St.

Corey and Becky Dee came in fourth place, receiving $250 for their decorations at 1431 Cedar Lane. Richard and Merilyn Miller took the fifth place prize of $140 at 615 Spruce St.

This year's winner in the Best Business category was Unico Bank, securing a $150-prize and the custom traveling trophy.

First place winner Williams said she was delighted and honored to win the top spot this year.

"There was such great competition this year," she said after being presented with the award. "We drove around the other night and saw so many beautiful houses. We are so appreciative of the sponsors."

Corey Dee, who came in fourth place this year, said he plans to go all out again next year.

"I figured up that we have about 5,120 lights on our house," he explained. "Next year, we’ll do something even bigger and better!"

Landon Wisdom of Wisdom Hauling, the contest organizer, stated that with continued support from the local sponsors, he plans to organize the competition again next year.

"Because of the generosity of our great local businesses, we were able to really expand the competition this year," Wisdom said. "Who knows what next year will bring!"

The local businesses that sponsored the event included B&C Auto Repair, Carla’s Café, J-Lo’s Lawncare, Mikes Market, Roy's Convenience Stores, Scherff Shirts, The Tackle Box, Unico Bank, and Wisdom Hauling.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.