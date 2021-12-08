'Light Up Bismarck' lighting contest returns for second year

Bismarck’s Christmas Light Competition, “Light Up Bismarck,” is returning this week for its second year with $2,000 in prize money up for grabs.

A competition that began last year as an opportunity to bring Christmas cheer to the town has now become an annual tradition. The contest is organized by Wisdom Hauling.

The company said that thanks to the generous support of many local businesses who have joined Wisdom Hauling in sponsoring the event this year, more prizes are available, and all of the awards are much bigger.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top five residential lighting displays as well as the best business lighting setup.

This year’s first-place winner will take home $650; the second-place lighting display will receive $450; the third-place prize is $350; the fourth-place winner gets $250; and the fifth-place award is $150. The business with the best Christmas lights will receive $150, a custom traveling trophy, and bragging rights.

Judging will take place this Saturday evening after sunset.

In order to register, individuals and businesses must call the Bismarck City Hall, at 573-734-2125, by Friday. All homes within 1 mile of the city limits are eligible to enter the contest.

More than 20 homes participated during the event's first year and Landon Wisdom, the owner of Wisdom Hauling, said he anticipates an even bigger and brighter turnout this year.

“There were many great entries last year, but this year it’s getting really competitive,” he said. “I’m thankful that so many local businesses have joined us to make our town’s Christmas light competition the biggest one around.”

Local businesses sponsoring the event this year include B&C Auto Repair, Carla’s Café, J-Lo’s Lawncare, Mike's Market, Roy’s Convenience Stores, Scherff Shirts, The Tackle Box, UNICO Bank, and Wisdom Hauling.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

