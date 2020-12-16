'Light up Bismarck' sees first year success

Bismarck’s Christmas Light Competition, “Light Up Bismarck,” drew to a close on Saturday, and the winners were announced this week.
With more than 20 entries, organizers said they considered the contest a success, and sure to become a town tradition.
Wisdom Hauling sponsored the competition. Owner Landon Wisdom said that he wanted to support "Light Up Bismarck" to bring Christmas cheer to the town.
“2020 has been such a rough year for us all,” said Wisdom. “I thought it would bring happiness to our town if we could really go all-out for Christmas this year.
“It’s something that we can safely do, and everybody enjoys seeing Christmas lights. A little competition is always fun, too!”
Bismarck Mayor J.T. Shy said he was pleased with the turnout and remarked that the judges had their work cut out for them because there were so many great entries.
“We hope to make the Christmas light competition an annual event,” said Shy. “People are saying that they will go even bigger and better next year, and hopefully, we will have even more people participate.
“We want folks from surrounding communities to come to Bismarck to see our beautiful Christmas lights,” the mayor said. “It’s nice to have an event like this draw the town together and bring joy to our residents.”
Taking the first-place spot in the contest along with a $100 cash prize was JoAnn Williams.
Williams said decorating for the contest was a fun experience for her and her family.
“My kids helped me and we had such a great time,” she said, “We made a lot of the decorations ourselves.”
Corey and Becky Dee secured the second-place prize of $75. Tucker and Paige Wegener came in third place and received $50.
Wisdom Hauling said that they would be awarding more prizes next year and also increasing the prize money. The company encouraged future contest participants to hit the after-Christmas sales and stock up on lights and decorations.
