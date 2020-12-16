'Light up Bismarck' sees first year success

Bismarck’s Christmas Light Competition, “Light Up Bismarck,” drew to a close on Saturday, and the winners were announced this week.

With more than 20 entries, organizers said they considered the contest a success, and sure to become a town tradition.

Wisdom Hauling sponsored the competition. Owner Landon Wisdom said that he wanted to support "Light Up Bismarck" to bring Christmas cheer to the town.

“2020 has been such a rough year for us all,” said Wisdom. “I thought it would bring happiness to our town if we could really go all-out for Christmas this year.

“It’s something that we can safely do, and everybody enjoys seeing Christmas lights. A little competition is always fun, too!”

Bismarck Mayor J.T. Shy said he was pleased with the turnout and remarked that the judges had their work cut out for them because there were so many great entries.

“We hope to make the Christmas light competition an annual event,” said Shy. “People are saying that they will go even bigger and better next year, and hopefully, we will have even more people participate.