Light Up Bismarck winners announced

The third annual Light Up Bismarck Christmas lights competition winners have been announced.

Hosted by Wisdom Hauling of Bismarck, this year was the largest competition held so far in terms of prizes and categories for competition. In previous years, there had only been two categories, but this year a third category was added to include best floats in the annual Christmas parade.

The winners of best float were announced on Dec. 3, but the judging for best decorated residential and businesses was not until Saturday.

Since there were more sponsors this year, the competition was able to increase the prize amounts, meaning more money than previous years.

First place for best decorated houses was Kaitlyn Werntz, who received $700. Second place went to Tucker and Paige Wegener with a prize of $500. Third place went to Corey and Becky Dee with a prize of $350. Fourth place received $250, and went to Steven and Jolee Dickey. Fifth place received $150 and went to Jennifer Copeland.

Best decorated business went to Vintage Skillet on 914 Main Street, who received $150 and a custom traveling trophy.

The top three floats were the St. Francois County Ambulance District in first place, Healthy Life Pharmacy in second place, and Tackle Box in third. The Ambulance District received $150, Healthy Life Pharmacy received $100, and the Tackle Box received $50.

Event organizer Landon Wisdom with Wisdom Hauling is appreciative of the town’s participation. Wisdom thanks the sponsors, businesses, and the Bismarck Chamber of Commerce for encouraging participation in the Christmas parade.

“Of course, we’re also thankful to everyone who entered the competition and to the judges,” said Wisdom. “They definitely had their work cut out for them. There were so many great entries and the competition was really close.”

Sponsors for this year’s event are B&C Auto Repair, Bismarck Medical Providers, Carla’s Café, Grow Up SFC, Healthy Life Pharmacy, J-Lo’s Lawncare, Lady Queene, Mike’s Market, Roy’s Convenience Stores, The Tackle Box, The Train Station Antiques, UNICO Bank, Vintage Skillet, and Wisdom Hauling.

Light Up Bismarck announces winners 2022 Light Up Bismarck First Place part. 1.jpg 2022 Light Up Bismarck First Place part 2.jpg 2022 Light Up Bismarck Second Place.jpg 2022 Light Up Bismarck Third Place.jpg 2022 Light Up Bismarck Fourth Place.jpg 2022 Light Up Bismarck Fifth Place.jpg Best Business - Vintage Skillet