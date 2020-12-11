Lighting contest returns in Park Hills

The citywide holiday lighting display contest is back this year in Park Hills, and judging of the holiday displays will begin next week.

The annual citywide lighting contest takes place each December, and one decorated residence from each of the four wards within Park Hills will be named their ward's winner.

Beginning Monday, homes in each ward will be judged by the city council members representing the ward. Contest judging will continue through the week, and the winners of the contest will each receive a $50 cash prize.

The council members will be driving around their wards at different times during the evening next week judging the lighting displays, so the displays must be turned on after dark.

Along with the residential displays, local businesses can participate in the lighting contest in a separate category.

While the residential category will have one winner from each ward, the commercial category's top two displays will receive prizes. The first place winner among the business will take home a $100 cash prize, and the second place winner will get $50.

Mayor Daniel Naucke and City Administrator Mark McFarland will be tasked with selecting a winner in the commercial category.