Another Christmas has passed and the holiday season is nearing its end. Meanwhile, the winners of the Christmas lighting contest in Park Hills are celebrating success.

The annual city-wide lighting contest takes place each December and one decorated residence from each of the four wards within Park Hills is named their ward’s winner.

This year, the competition was stiff as Park Hills residents seemed to get into the spirit of the season.

Houses in each ward are judged by the city council members representing the ward and the winners of the contest each receive a $50 cash prize.

Missouri Street resident Harold Lindsey had the best lighting display in Ward 1 as judged by Ward 1 Councilmen Alan Coleman and Adam Bowers.

Clifford and Lizette Bagshaw of National Street won the top holiday decoration spot for Ward 2 and Councilmen Larry Lachance and David Easter selected the winner of their ward.

Taking the lighting award this year in Ward 3 was Wilburn and Kathy Hayes of West Main Street. Councilman Ryan Ruble judged the displays in this ward solo this year as former Ward 3 Councilman Ed Hart resigned his position last month after moving out of city limits.

Top lighting honors for Ward 4 went to Fred and Deborah Labruyere of Hovis Farm Road. Judging in this ward was done by Councilwoman Donna Dettmer and Steve Weinhold.

In the business category of the contest, Katydid's Coffee & Vintage Treasures, located at 227 W. Main St., took the first prize this year, winning $100.

Hagerty Insurance, located at 517 E. Main St., placed second in the contest, winning the $50 prize.

The winners of the business category were decided by City Mayor Daniel Naucke and City Administrator Mark McFarland.

This year’s winners are not eligible to win the contest again for two years, giving other city residents a chance to dazzle the city next year and win some extra holiday cash.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

