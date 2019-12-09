Judging for the best holiday lighting displays began in Park Hills Monday as did a turkey raffle with entry boxes set up at eight downtown businesses.
The annual citywide lighting contest takes place each December and one decorated residence from each of the four wards within Park Hills is named their ward’s winner.
Houses in each ward will be judged by the city council members representing the ward and the winners of the contest will each receive a $50 cash prize.
The council members will be driving around their wards at different times this week judging the lighting displays so it’s important that the displays are turned on after dark.
Years ago, Ward 2 Councilman and Downtown Park Hills Association (DPHA) President David Easter said he’d like to see businesses in town join the lighting contest and, this year, Park Hills businesses can enter the contest in a separate category.
Mayor Daniel Naucke and City Administrator Mark McFarland will be tasked with selecting a winner in the commercial category.
The business that places first in the contest will receive a $100 cash prize and the second-place winner will get a $50 cash prize.
The judging period will conclude on Friday and the winners will be notified by the city.
In order to provide everyone a fair chance, residences that have won the contest within the past two years are not eligible and will not be considered.
The DPHA’s Turkey Giveaway raffle also began this week giving locals a chance to save some money on Christmas dinner preparations.
Entry in the raffle is free and those wishing to participate can find entry boxes at downtown businesses including Casey's, Marler Music, Mineral Area Office Supply, RaeCole's Coffee Bar, Riverside Grill, Trendz Hair Salon, Unico Bank, and Not Just Comix.
No purchase is necessary for entering the raffle and the drawings will take place Monday.
One winning name will be drawn from each of the eight businesses where the entry boxes are located. The raffle winners will be notified the following day and given instructions on how to pick up their free turkeys, which are supplied by Park Hills Country Mart.
“We’re very grateful for Country Mart contributing to this,” said Easter. “It wouldn’t be possible without them.”
