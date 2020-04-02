Lincoln Intermediate staff member tests positive

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Farmington School District reported Wednesday afternoon that a staff member has been diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus.

Superintendent Matt Ruble released a community letter and recorded a video explaining the situation and the precautions taken before and after the diagnosis.

“[Wednesday] morning, the Farmington School District Administration was notified that one of our employees had tested positive for COVID-19,” he said. “This is news that we anticipated might happen at some point. Though this notice can cause anxiety, it is important to understand that there is no need for panic.”

The district is working closely with the St. Francois County Health Department to perform all the proper procedures for all the exposed individuals. This included identifying all the individuals that the staff member was in close contact with the previous 48 hours prior to developing symptoms.

“In order to alleviate concerns and raise awareness, we believe the following information is important for our community members at this time,” Ruble said. “The staff member who tested positive worked on Tuesday, March 24 at Lincoln Intermediate Center. This is the only day the staff member worked in the last two weeks.