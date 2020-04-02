Lincoln Intermediate staff member tests positive

The Farmington School District reported Wednesday afternoon that a staff member has been diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus.
Superintendent Matt Ruble released a community letter and recorded a video explaining the situation and the precautions taken before and after the diagnosis.
“[Wednesday] morning, the Farmington School District Administration was notified that one of our employees had tested positive for COVID-19,” he said. “This is news that we anticipated might happen at some point. Though this notice can cause anxiety, it is important to understand that there is no need for panic.”
The district is working closely with the St. Francois County Health Department to perform all the proper procedures for all the exposed individuals. This included identifying all the individuals that the staff member was in close contact with the previous 48 hours prior to developing symptoms.
“In order to alleviate concerns and raise awareness, we believe the following information is important for our community members at this time,” Ruble said. “The staff member who tested positive worked on Tuesday, March 24 at Lincoln Intermediate Center. This is the only day the staff member worked in the last two weeks.
"This staff member developed mild symptoms on Wednesday, March 25 and was told not to come to work. The staff member went to the doctor on the same day and was not diagnosed with COVID-19. Later, the staff member received a phone call and was asked to return to be tested for COVID-19 on Friday, March 27.
"Our staff member was notified [Wednesday] morning of the positive test and immediately did the right thing by calling the central office.”
Ruble noted that while working in the district on that day all guidelines had been followed, including wearing a surgical mask, wearing work gloves and utilizing hand sanitizer while distributing food. He also noted that the staff member is currently doing well with only mild symptoms.
The district will continue to provide meals for the students. Modifications will be made to the delivery and pickup process after April 6.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal.
