The Desloge Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Lincoln Street Event Center and Lou Lou’s Cakes to host the third annual Lincoln Street Block Party on May 12.

The event will run from 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., adding an hour and a half to the event compared to last year. The party will occupy the 100 and 200 blocks of Lincoln Street, from Chestnut Street to Oak Street.

Kicking off the live music portion is Noah Mesey, who starts at 5 p.m. Mesey has performed at many area venues including Hub’s Pub and Grill in Bonne Terre, The Sand Trap Indoor Golf Club, Slauterhaus and more.

Shannon Cox will perform from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. Cox has been playing music since he was 12 and has performed with a variety of artists, as well as having performed in many venues including Hub’s Pub and Grill in Bonne Terre; and the Desloge Labor Day Picnic, an event that brings in people from all over the area.

Along with live music, pop-up vendors will be taking to the streets according to Lou Lou’s Cakes and Lincoln Street Event Center owner Jamie Launius.

“This year we’re gonna have some [vendors] inside and we’re gonna have some outside. So some of them will be set up inside of the Lincoln Street Event Center,” said Launius.

Launius said this year's list of vendors include a caricature artist, a photo booth-type vendor, and a dunk tank to raise money for Missouri Council of the Blind.

Interested vendors can call Launius at 573-430-3113 to reserve a spot.

The evening will also see food trucks and kids activities close to the Lincoln Street Event Center and Lou Lou’s Cakes. Launius said there should be bounce houses and face painting as well as more kid friendly activities.

Launius participated with her businesslast year and knew she wanted to be a part of the Block Party again this year. “Let me be a part of it, whatever it is, right here on Lincoln Street,” said Launius. “That’s the whole point, it is family fun and community, and I’m just happy to be a part of that. And I want to help make it bigger and better if I can.”