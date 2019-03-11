Lion's Club donates to DAR project

The Missouri State Society Daughters of the American Revolution is seeking donations from local businesses to help with funds for the Fisher House Foundation to build a new lodging facility in the state.
According to its website, the Fisher House Foundation provides a place to stay for military veteran’s families nearby major Veterans Administration (VA) hospitals and military medical centers. The accommodations are free of charge to the families of veterans receiving care at these medical institutions.
Edwina Alcorn, a member of the Sarah Barton Murphy chapter of the DAR, explained what the current fundraising effort entails on a statewide and local basis.
“Our statewide commitment is $100,000," she said. "Sarah Barton Murphy’s part is $1,000.”
In addition, Alcorn noted that the Farmington Lion’s Club is donating $500 toward reaching the goal of $1,000.
“The Farmington Lion’s Club is proud to present a check for $500 to the Daughters of the American Revolution in support of the Fisher House Foundation,” Chapter President Marshall James said. “The Farmington Lions are active in community activities here. We’re a service club. We’re happy to support this kind of organization.”
James explained that the Lion’s Club's main focus is vision and hearing projects for those in need and that their organization is best known for collecting old eyeglasses and recycling them through third-world countries.
The Daughters of the American Revolution is a non-profit, non-political women’s service organization dedicated to preserving American History, securing America’s future through supporting education and promoting patriotism.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.