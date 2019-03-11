Try 3 months for $3
Lion's Club donates to DAR project

Sarah Barton Murphy Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution Vice Regent Cara Akridge, Treasurer Edwina Alcorn and member Suzanne Kay accept a $500 check presented by Farmington Lion's Club President Marshall James to the Fisher House Foundation. Pictured, from left, are Kay, Alcorn, James and Akridge.

The Missouri State Society Daughters of the American Revolution is seeking donations from local businesses to help with funds for the Fisher House Foundation to build a new lodging facility in the state.

According to its website, the Fisher House Foundation provides a place to stay for military veteran’s families nearby major Veterans Administration (VA) hospitals and military medical centers. The accommodations are free of charge to the families of veterans receiving care at these medical institutions.

Edwina Alcorn, a member of the Sarah Barton Murphy chapter of the DAR, explained what the current fundraising effort entails on a statewide and local basis.

“Our statewide commitment is $100,000," she said. "Sarah Barton Murphy’s part is $1,000.”

In addition, Alcorn noted that the Farmington Lion’s Club is donating $500 toward reaching the goal of $1,000.

“The Farmington Lion’s Club is proud to present a check for $500 to the Daughters of the American Revolution in support of the Fisher House Foundation,” Chapter President Marshall James said. “The Farmington Lions are active in community activities here. We’re a service club. We’re happy to support this kind of organization.”

James explained that the Lion’s Club's main focus is vision and hearing projects for those in need and that their organization is best known for collecting old eyeglasses and recycling them through third-world countries.

The Daughters of the American Revolution is a non-profit, non-political women’s service organization dedicated to preserving American History, securing America’s future through supporting education and promoting patriotism.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com.

