Thanks to a donation from a local chapter of the Lions Club, patrons of the Farmington Library who suffer from vision difficulty may have a new opportunity to enjoy printed material.
Members of the Farmington chapter of the Lions Club were present for the recent dedication of a $3,000 desktop magnifier, which the library would likely not have otherwise been able to provide to patrons.
“The Lions Club have always worked with people with visual problems,” said Marshall James, president of the Farmington Lions. “In 1925, Helen Keller challenged the Lions Club to be ‘knights of the blind,’ so that has been the emphasis of our organization.
“We are a local civic organization and try to do things in the community, but our real emphasis is on people with blindness and vision problems. We realize that one of the best ways to serve the community in a broader sense is to provide this low-vision reader, so we can serve as many people as possible.”
James said the club had become aware of a possible need from an individual who suffers from macular degeneration, which causes a loss of vision in the center of the eye. With aids such as the donated desktop magnifier, James said such individuals will be able to take more full advantage of the resources available at the library.
“We greatly appreciate the donation from the Lions Club,” said Library Director Travis Trokey. “It will be a great addition to the services we provide. Visually-impaired patrons will definitely benefit from it and that is an area we have been lacking in, so I’m very appreciate of it.”
Because such pieces of equipment are so costly, the library would not be able to include them as a resource if it were not for donations from groups like the Lions Club.
“It’s a fairly costly machine,” Trokey said. “In general, we have to use our resources to provide for the most folks, and that would be a significant chunk of the budget.”
For that reason, James said it’s important for organizations like the Lions Club to support community resources such as the library however possible.
“That’s why the Lions Club is so happy to partner with the Farmington Public Library,” James said. “It’s such a great resource, the library. We know that so many people come to the library and we want to make more of their products and services available to the general public.”
Even though the desktop magnifier is now at the library, Trokey said that for area residents to take advantage of the resource, they need not necessarily be residents of Farmington.
“Folks don’t have to live in Farmington to come use our facilities,” he said. “Things like this, they wouldn’t have to have a library card even to come in and use it. Or, if someone is looking at purchasing a similar machine for their parent or loved one, they can come in and see what it is and what options there are.”
