Lions Club fundraising for all inclusive playground

"This total project is going to be $700,000-800,000. This is huge, this is going to be a destination. It’s going to give my grandkids an opportunity to play with people that have some special needs. We want them not to be separated, but playing together and having a good time together.

“I thank the Lions. What a great donation to be our key sponsor. Centene has committed to be our naming sponsor, St. Francois County Board for the Developmentally Disabled is stepping up with $50,000. Discover Farmington is going to step up. The city has written a grant for $180,000. We’re doing private fundraising, this is a huge project.”

Engler noted that the local labor unions are planning to donate money and the labor for the installation of the playground.

“This is going to be for the whole Parkland,” he said. “We have people that go to North County and Central Schools that have called. Not every community is going to be able to put a $500,000 to a million in this.”

Luke Strege, Mineral Area College Basketball coach, has been helping with efforts and weighed in on what the Lions Club is working on.