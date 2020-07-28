Lions Club fundraising for all inclusive playground

Two local Lions Club chapters are working on assisting the fundraising efforts for Play it Forward in the Parkland with installing an all-inclusive playground at Engler Park in Farmington.
Kendall Hughes of the Park Hills Lions Club explained what the clubs will be doing to help.
“This is a district-approved project for Lions District 26M1,” he said. “The Lions Club has the Lions Club International Foundation. It helps with projects like this or where there are storms that come in and help with aid.
"Basically, if we can raise $100,000 through Lions Club efforts, they will match that grant to $100,000. We are working with the foundation on the grant to get this accomplished. That can be done by anyone who shares that this is a Lions Club matching project. Our goal is to raise $100,000 to get $100,000.”
David Hughes of Park Hills Lions Club added that when this is completed, it will be through the district with its 39 clubs, not just the two local ones. The Park Hills and Farmington clubs have already committed $6,000 to the effort.
Kevin Engler explained that having the playground at the park is a positive for the whole Parkland area. He and his wife Chris are donating the first $1,000 to the Lions Club.
“My wife, Chris and I, as parents and grandparents, would like to challenge for those of us that might have children or grandchildren who don’t have quite the developmental challenges that some people do, to step up and help us fund this thing,” he said. “I hope the community will fulfill this.
"This total project is going to be $700,000-800,000. This is huge, this is going to be a destination. It’s going to give my grandkids an opportunity to play with people that have some special needs. We want them not to be separated, but playing together and having a good time together.
“I thank the Lions. What a great donation to be our key sponsor. Centene has committed to be our naming sponsor, St. Francois County Board for the Developmentally Disabled is stepping up with $50,000. Discover Farmington is going to step up. The city has written a grant for $180,000. We’re doing private fundraising, this is a huge project.”
Engler noted that the local labor unions are planning to donate money and the labor for the installation of the playground.
“This is going to be for the whole Parkland,” he said. “We have people that go to North County and Central Schools that have called. Not every community is going to be able to put a $500,000 to a million in this.”
Luke Strege, Mineral Area College Basketball coach, has been helping with efforts and weighed in on what the Lions Club is working on.
“We are going to put smiles on hundreds and thousands of kids in this area for the next 20 years,” he said. “Whenever I speak, I talk about going to bed at night and having an answer to the question, ‘What have I done for someone else other than myself today?’ Every night, this group is going to be able to sleep and know they’ve impacted kids in this area, you’re going to have an answer, because of the time and the hard work you’ve put in.”
For more information or to donate, contact David Hughes, Park Hills Lions Club secretary at 573-854-4214, mulesx2@hotmail.com, or Lisa Sumpter, Farmington Lions Club secretary at 573-330-3315, lsumpter@fsfmonline.com. Or go to Play it Forward in the Parkland’s Facebook page. Donations can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/play-it-forward-allinclusive-playground or mailed to Play it Forward, 150 Westmount Drive, Farmington MO, 63640.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
