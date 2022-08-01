Lions Club holds DARE golf tournament Friday

The Park Hills Lions Club will be hosting their 26th Annual Golf Tournament to support DARE for area schools.

The tournament will be held Friday at Terre Du Lac. This will be a four-man scramble with shotgun start at noon. Cost is $300 a team. Lunch will be available, drinks on course, and prizes awarded at the end of the tournament.

For more information, call 573-431-1083, 915-3355 or 701-6043. Hole sponsorship is available for $100.

According to retired DARE Officer Gary Carver, beginning this year, the program will be taught by school resource officers in fifth and seventh grade in the Bismarck, Central, West County and North County school district for 17 weeks each session. The lessons provide drug resistance information allowing children to make informed decisions about drugs and violence, as well as character development lessons.

Carver said the proceeds of the tournaments have provided about 60% of the funding for the DARE program throughout the years. With last year’s tournament, the club has given $125,000 to the program.

The Park Hills Lions Club has been an active service club, charted by Lions International in 1928. Last year, they added a charity raffle for a trip to Branson and members will be working for tips at Culvers in Farmington on Aug. 18. For more information about the club, visit www.parkhillslions.com or find them on Facebook.