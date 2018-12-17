Try 1 month for 99¢
Lions Club brings coats to kids
Members of the Park Hills Lions Club brought their annual collection of warm coats to be given out to students attending Central Elementary School in Park Hills who could use one to keep themselves warm this winter. Delivering the coats were member Vicky Nelson, Chapter President Kendall Hughes; members Harvey and Mary Lee Faircloth, David Hughes and David Shaw; and New Era Bank branch managers Paula Gettinger and Bonita Dooley.

 Kevin R. Jenkins, Daily Journal

As Christmas approaches and the weather can so often be so very cold, there will once again be more than a few Central Elementary School students who will be grateful that they were the recipients of warm winter coats, courtesy of the Park Hills Lions Club.

"For more than 20 years our club has donated coats to local elementary children," said Mary Lee Faircloth, Lions Club member. “The former Flat River Lions Club began giving at Christmas with the erection of the Lions’ Charity Tree on top of the National Chat Dump in the 1950s."

Faircloth went on to explain that fund drives were held in those days to light the tree with monetary gifts donated by local businesses and residents to purchase and distribute food baskets for needy residents to have a merry Christmas.

According to Faircloth, food basket distributions were replaced by the club more than two decades ago with the donation of warm winter coats to certain children in the Central school district.

“Until the chat dump went under remediation a few years ago, and the tree was dismantled, it stood as a yearly anticipated symbol of giving and sharing that could be seen for miles around,” Faircloth said. “For the last several years, the club has held a fundraiser through its annual golf tournament to fund the coat donations and provide funding for the D.A.R.E. program in local schools.”

A large variety of warm coats, 31 in total, were delivered to the school by Chapter President Kendall Hughes; members Harvey and Mary Lee Faircloth; David Hughes; Vicky Nelson and David Shaw; and New Era Bank branch managers Paula Gettinger and Bonita Dooley. Receiving the coats were Principal Tracie Casey and Assistant Principal Tracy Stam.

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

