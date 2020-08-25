Lions Club supports D.A.R.E.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Due to restraints of COVID-19, the 25th Annual Park Hills Lions D.A.R.E. Golf Tournament had to be canceled until next summer.

Thanks to the generosity of past sponsors, new contributors and club members, the club was again able to fund the St. Francois County D.A.R.E. program for the 2020-21 school year.

Program donations this year came from numerous area businesses, groups, and individuals.

This year’s donations were made by New Era Bank; First State Community Bank; Stan Murphy; GWS Contractors; Carl Nash; Griffin Automotive; Annie's Teams 1 and 2; Miracle Method; Ozark Auto Sales; Bullseye Equipment Rental; Harris & Harris Attorneys; Kreig Carpentry; Earl Whaley Insurance; Hanna Mahaney Agency; Central Schools; Vicky Crocker Realty; Larry and Mona Naucke; American Heritage Abstract; Horton-Wampler Funeral Home; Thurman-Shinn; Proffer Produce; Ozark Modern Insulation; H & ML Faircloth; D & D Hughes; Dr. Jeff Huck; Ken Douglas; Mueller Hardware; Rock Solid Properties; A & M Kreig; Flooring Systems; Kevin Ball; Ameren; Mineral Area College; Jeff and Chris Byerly; Patty Orchard; Preferred Land Title; M. and L. Voyles; Robert and Alice Naucke; Dennis Kinworthy; K. and D. Hughes; Charles Woodrum; Belgrade Bank; D. Shaw; Hoener and Associates; M. Greit; Janet Grannemann; S. Grider; Kerry Glore; and Treasurer Robert Gerig.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

