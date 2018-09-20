Following the 23rd annual D.A.R.E. Golf Tournament hosted by the Park Hills Lions Club in July, the club presented the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department with a check for $5,000 on Sept. 12.
To date, the club has donated $115,000 to the St. Francois County D.A.R.E. program, which focuses on preventing drug and alcohol use and violent behavior in area schools.
The Lions Club has organizational roots stretching as far back as 1917, with continued focus on promoting community and civic service.
The club's annual fall barbecue will be held on Sept. 29 in front of Family Video on the corner of Karsch Boulevard and Washington Street from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The proceeds of the barbecue will go toward local projects and international vision and relief programs.
The Bill Krekeler Memorial Golf Tournament, sponsored by the Farmington Lions Club, will be held at the St. Francois Country Club on Oct. 5 at noon. For more information about the tournament, contact Charles Rorex at 573-756-3895 or John Denkler at 573-756-4547.
The Park Hills Lions Club meets at noon on the second and third Wednesday of every month at the Factory Diner in downtown Park Hills, with visitors and new members welcome.
