Lions gather at site of all-access playground
Lions gather at site of all-access playground

LIONS GATHER AT SITE OF ALL-ACCESS PLAYGROUND

The leadership of the Farmington and Park Hills Lions Clubs gathered at Engler Park to welcome guests from Lions Clubs International to view the site of the Play It Forward All-Access Playground, which is to be funded in large part by a grant from Lions Clubs International Foundation. Pictured in the front row, from left, are Lion David Shaw, Lion Dr. Joe Gilgour, Farmington Club President Paul Meinsen, Farmington Club Treasurer Glenn Pusey, Play It Forward Committee Member Teri Morton, MAC Omega Club Sponsor Erin Sites, Lion Carolyn Blankenship, District M1 Governor Scott Sattler and Lion Jennifer Winkeler. Pictured in the back row are Park Hills Club President Kendall Hughes, Park Hills Club Secretary David Hughes, Past International Director Don Knowland, Past District Governor Marshall James, Lion Kevin Engler, International Director Billy (BJ) Blankenship, Lion Betty Knowland and State Council Chairman George Winkeler.

