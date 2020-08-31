Lions receive donation for inclusive playground

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Earlier this month, Morgan Gann of Toys 4 Hope donated $200 to the Farmington Lions Club as part of their matching funds to help build an all-inclusive playground in Farmington.

Gann, who has autism spectrum disorder, runs Toys 4 Hope inside the Dress to Impress Resale Shop in downtown Farmington. Toys 4 Hope sells donated toys to raise money for Hope 4 Autism events.

Jessica Harmon, Gann’s mother, explained the reason behind the donation.

“Whatever Toys 4 Hope earns monthly, he’s been donating half to the playground since October,” she said. “As of today, that’s been $525. Then the Lions Club is going to match the $200. Both him and his brother really enjoy the all-inclusive playgrounds, we will travel to Ste. Genevieve or St. Louis. He is really excited to be able to have that for him and his brother, for all of the kids to enjoy here.”

Paul Meinsen, president of the Farmington Lions Club, received the check from Gann. The Farmington and Park Hills Lions Club have a regional fundraising drive for the Play It Forward in the Parkland all-inclusive playground.

“Donate now, so that the grant can be matched,” Meinsen said. “They can send a check to the Lions Club or a member in Farmington or the Park Hills Club. Make the check out to the Lions Club, we are setting up a separate account to make sure everything goes through the program.”

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

