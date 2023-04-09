It was a simple conversation between friends. Chuck Gallaher, theater director at Central High School, and his good friend Diana Mays-Nielson, Farmington High School theater director, discussed how each of their theater kids never had time to see other shows in the area or even make friends with other groups from other schools.

“We had this brainchild to try and do a combined show,” said Gallaher.

He is the former theatre director for Mineral Area College and now teaches ELA, competitive speech and drama at Central High School.

The pair formed a plan. Mays-Nielson would direct while Gallaher would tackle all the tech-related aspects of the show.

“But we unfortunately lost Diana, so I have stepped up with a great team to keep the show going,” said Gallaher.

Mays-Nielson died Jan. 6 after a nearly two-year battle with cancer. She had lost her hearing and her balance during her 21-month battle with cancer, yet she continued directing her last show, “CLUE,” right up until almost the very end.

When Mays-Nielson knew time was running short, she worked with Gallaher to ensure her FHS students would also have a spring musical, even if she was unable to participate.

Through it all, Mays-Nielson never lost her spirit, her will to survive, or her desire to be independent.

“The Little Mermaid” is the last production Mays-Nielson had hoped to direct, but sadly wasn’t able to do so.

The upcoming local performance of “The Little Mermaid” is the much-anticipated production of the combined efforts and talent of Farmington and Central High School students and staff.

“The Little Mermaid” takes the stage at 7 p.m. April 13, 14, 20 and 21, as well as matinées at 2 p.m., April 14 and April 22, in Central High School’s Glenn V. Hill Auditorium in Park Hills. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students. Tickets must be purchased online before the shows at https://www.eventbrite.com/d/united-states--missouri/glenn-v-hill-auditorium/.

“The Little Mermaid” is a Disney film loved by many. King Triton’s daughter, Ariel is fascinated with yet forbidden to explore the human world. After Ariel saves Prince Eric from a shipwreck, she falls in love with him and wants to leave the only world she’s ever known.

Gallaher is working with Farmington’s new theater director, Kala Loughary, who is filling the role of assistant director for “The Little Mermaid.” Claire Naes is music director and Janna Hagerty is directing choreography for the production.

He said he was very surprised and thrilled at how quickly students from both schools became friends. The big challenge for the production has been scheduling.

“These high school students are talented and very busy,” said Gallaher.

"The Little Mermaid" cast — made up of 65 students and some middle schoolers — are Olivia Rastorfer, Ariel; Scarlette McCoy, Ariel understudy; Jonah Hagerty, Prince Eric. Marcy Medlin, Prince Eric understudy; Hayden Melton, Grimsby; Dagan Newsom, Flounder; Ethan Kerr, Scuttle; Lainie Moran, Scuttle understudy; Michael Jackson, King Triton; Sophie Yilmaz, Sebastian; Ethan Kerr, Sebastian understudy; Annie Boyer and Madi McDavid, Flotsam/Jetsam; MaKenna Wright, Ursula; Madi McDavid, Ursula understudy; Eli Hallock, Chef Louis; Hayden McCarty, Chef Louis understudy; Amelia Hutchings, Frankie Hendrix, Amber Turner, Grace Gray, Scarlette McCoy and Lainie Moran, Mersisters; Hayden McCarty, Isaac Degonia, Blake Roberts, Marcy Medlin, Eli Hallock and Brandon Arena, sailors/chefs/gulls; and Faith Willis, Angelina Klucas and Akasha Biesemeyer, maids/princesses/gulls.