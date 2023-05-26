Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Little Miss and Master Country Days contest, sponsored by the Farmington Women of Today, is in full swing again for its 39th year. The 2023 Little Miss and Master winners will be announced at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Gazebo in Long Park.

Vying for this year’s title are:

Couple 1 – Polly Kimrey, daughter of Jordan and Abby Kimrey; and Henry (Gus) Whitener, son of Jake and Mandy Whitener. Sponsored by Midwest Regional Bank.

Couple 2 – Lorelai Moser, daughter of Jill Moser; and Jethro Moser, son of Justin Moser and Jamie Moser. Sponsored by Pasta House.

Couple 3 – Cecilia (Cece) Worley, daughter of Rodney and Sara Worley; and Brennan Ward, son of Greg and Lindy Ward. Sponsored by Woodmaster Outdoor Wood Furnaces.

Couple 4 – Emme Buckley, daughter of Joseph and Kelli Buckley; and Beau Bellew, son of Eric and Sarah Bellew. Sponsored by Mineral Area Heating and Cooling.

Couple 5 – Molly Miller, daughter of Aaron and Ellen Miller; and Walter Kimrey, son of Jordan and Abby Kimrey. Sponsored by Miller Farms, LLC.

Couple 6 – Hensley Uptegrove, daughter of Corey and Hope Uptegrove; and Josh Duncan, son of Joe and Sara Duncan. Sponsored by Savage Trucking.

Couple 7 – Anna Rinkell and Troy Rinkel, children of Brian and Sarah Rinkel. Sponsored by Patti Huffman.

Couple 8 – Maggie Denoyer, daughter of Matt and Pam Denoyer; and Remington Herod, son of A. J. and Misty Herod. Sponsored by Sno 2 Go.

Couple 9 – Karoline Dotson, daughter of Matt and Kristen Dotson; and Owen Barker, son of Dave and Rikki Barker. Sponsored by Klassey Kids Daycare.

Couple 10 – Riley Peiffer, daughter of Katelynn Stevens and Levi Peiffer; and Colt Ely, son of Austin and Kayla Ely. Sponsored by The Sons of AMVETS Post 113.

As in past years, voting will be counted as a penny a vote. Only money collected in the official white voting boxes that are located at McDonalds (Karsch Blvd); McDonalds (Highway W); Ross Minit Mart (1025 Ste. Genevieve Ave.); Plummer’s Hardware (101 E. Liberty St.); Farmington Public Library (A Street) and Columbia Street Mercantile (30 Columbia St.) will count.

The monies collected from this project are returned to the community through various service and community projects. The voting boxes are in place at the above businesses from through Friday, June 2. Boxes will be picked up by 4 p.m. that same day. The decision of the Farmington Women of Today will be final.