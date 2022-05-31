Little Miss and Master Country Days contest returning

The Little Miss and Master Country Days contest, sponsored by the Farmington Women of Today, is in full swing again for its 38th year after a two-year hiatus due to COVID. The 2022 Little Miss and Master winners will be announced at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the gazebo in Long Park.
Vying for this year’s title are:
Couple 1
Nora Nicholson, daughter of Dylan and Jennifer Nicholson
Chase Redmond, son of Jason and Lindsey Redmond
Sponsored by Nicholson Mechanical Contractors/Redmond & Sons Excavating
Couple 2
RayLynn Huette, daughter of Mark Huette and Megan Garrett
Kael Whitener, son of Jake and Mandy Whitener
Sponsored by Power Line Consultants, LLC
Couple 3
Blakeleigh Glass, daughter of Ryan and Ashley Glass
Keiser Glass, son of Justin and Sierra Glass
Sponsored by Glass Performance
Couple 4
Breah Lester, daughter of Brett and Brooke Lester
Casper Gage, son of Christy Rainwater and Tim Gage
Sponsored by Cindy Backer-Triplett, Coldwell Banker
Couple 5
Isabella Forsythe, daughter of Dan and Samantha Forsythe
Weston Banks, son of Ron and Barbi Banks
Sponsored by Midwest Health Group
Couple 6
Hazel Kohut, daughter of Brian and Jill Kohut
Trey Carter, son of Kyle and Jenna Carter
Sponsored by Certified Restoration Specialists, LLC
Couple 7
Bristol Asher, daughter of Ashley Bartley and Jeff Asher
Chase Nash, son of Tim and Kim Nash
Sponsored by On Point Nutrition
As in past years, voting will be a penny a vote. Money will only be collected in the official white voting boxes located at the McDonald's on Karsch Blvd and Hwy 221; Ross Minit Mart, 1025 Ste. Genevieve Ave; Plummer’s Hardware, 101 E. Liberty St.; Farmington Public Library, A Street, and Columbia Street Mercantile, 30 Columbia Street. The monies collected from this project are returned to the community through various service and community projects.
The voting boxes will be in place in the above businesses until Friday. Boxes will be picked up by 6 p.m. Friday. The decision of the Farmington Women of Today will be final.