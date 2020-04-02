Local agency uses care to protect youth from COVID

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Local nonprofit agencies are continuing to serve their clients under extraordinary circumstances.

In St. Francois County, Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services (PCHAS) operates a home for young adults aging out of the foster care system, a youth outreach program, counseling services, practical support for single parents and other programs.

“We are following all available precautions from the CDC to prevent unnecessary risks,” said David Thompson, president and CEO of PCHAS.

At Farmington’s Transitional Living residence, the staff have outlined stricter standards for sharing dishes, sanitizing door knobs, wiping banisters and so forth.

“The young people in our care have been traumatized already,” Thompson adds, “and we aim to minimize the impact of this trying situation. We’re monitoring their physical and mental health even more than usual.”

The financial impact of social distancing remains to be seen. PCHAS already canceled a springtime fundraising luncheon.

“Our special events are critical to the services we provide,” Thompson explains. “We’ll need to look at other options as this situation unfolds.”

More information is available at 800-888-1904 and www.pchas.org.

