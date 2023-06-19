The Alzheimer’s Association holds an annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The local walk is called The Mineral Area Alzheimer’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s and a kickoff event is scheduled for Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Columbia Park in Park Hills.

The purpose of the kickoff is to allow teams to sign up for the walk, get information about the walk, and meet one another. Even if teams sign up online they are encouraged to come to the kickoff.

Anyone who wants to register online can visit alz.org and click on the Find Your Local Walk button. For more information about participating as a walker or as a volunteer anyone can visit the web site or contact walk coordinator Ben King at beking@alz.org, or 636-692-1432.

It is free to participate in the walk but each participant must register. Teams who register have the opportunity to raise funds and record fundraising efforts on their team web page. Registered participants who raise $100 receive a T-shirt.

At Wednesday's kickoff, participants will have the opportunity to meet the walk organizers and share stories about why they choose to walk. King says most of the people with the organization have been personally affected by the disease and are typically willing to share their story.

According to the event website, alz.org, participants will receive a Promise Garden flower in a color that best represents the participant’s connection to Alzheimer’s disease. The color blue represents someone who has the disease or another type of dementia. Purple is the color for a person who has lost someone to the disease. Yellow represents the caretakers of those with the disease and orange is the color for anyone who supports the cause.

The local walk has historically been called the Farmington Walk to End Alzheimer’s and is normally held at Engler Park. This year, King decided to change the name to the Mineral Area Walk to End Alzheimer’s in order to be more area inclusive. Also new this year, the walk will be held in Park Hills’ Columbia Park.

King also organizes walks in Cape Girardeau and Poplar Bluff. This is his first year organizing the walk in the Mineral Area. He says the purpose of the walk is to spread awareness about the disease. The Alzheimer’s association was formed in 1980 and is a voluntary health organization invested in Alzheimer’s support and research. Funds raised by local teams will stay in the Mineral Area and to be used for awareness and support groups.