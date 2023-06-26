Over the weekend, a charity arm wrestling competition and auction held in Farmington at The Factory successfully raised $3,300 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The event, organized by Aesop's Treasury Books and Games, drew a crowd of local participants and an entire room full of onlookers.

Vince Howard, owner of Aesop's Treasury, introduced the competitors and mentioned that this was the first of many charity events to come.

The competition featured nearly a dozen arm wrestlers who were divided into weight classes ranging from 160 pounds to more than 300 pounds. Participants of all ages, including attendees from Primal Instinct Gym, were invited to showcase their arm-wrestling skills and support a worthy cause.

Strongmen, athletes and this reporter competed for the top spot, with their arms on the table and a judge between them. Some competitors used their technique and vast experience in arm wrestling, while others relied on muscle, making the competition all the more entertaining for the crowd gathered around.

Spectators cheered and watched bouts lasting from a few seconds to half a minute. Each victor claimed the money donated by their opponent, which was labeled with the competitor's nickname for a personal touch. Eventually, the owner of Primal Instinct Gym, and by far the largest competitor in the room, Matt Johnston, took the victory. With $300 worth of prize money in his hands, Johnston was a humble victor and thanked everyone from his gym for coming.

A total of $300 was collected from the arm wrestling competition, while an additional $3,000 was raised through an auction that followed. The auction featured multiple books and games donated by the community and Aesop's Treasury itself, with the lobby of The Factory filled with participants, many of whom took home board games and books at bargain prices.

Aesop's Treasury Books and Games' owner expressed his gratitude to all participants, spectators, and the broader community for their support in making the event a resounding success.

"Our thanks go out to the gaming community for all their time, effort and enthusiasm for our cause of choice," Howard said. "It is an absolute honor to be part of this community."

The funds raised will be allocated to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, which promotes mental health, offers support, and funds research in the field.

Aesop's Treasury Books and Games is located in The Factory in Farmington across from the Factory Diner, 200 W. First Street.