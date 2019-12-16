Derek Gollaher has represented the Farmington community well in local art shows by walking away with top honors.
Gollaher is originally from Fresno, California, but moved to Farmington in 1995 when he was a young boy and has lived in Farmington ever since.
Recently Gollaher has placed at two well-known art competitions that are local, and winning these titles is not something that happened overnight.
“When I was kid, I used to say I wanted to be an artist when I grew up,” said Gollaher. “With a lot of work, art was something that stuck with me.”
Gollaher explained that art has been in his family’s blood for a while.
According to Gollaher, one of his grandfathers was an architect and the other sketched a lot in his free time. His father dabbled as a cartoonist.
Gollaher mainly focuses on sketching with charcoal, water coloring and some sculpting.
The competitions that he has recently placed in were the Farmington Plein Air Event where he earned first place and the Ste. Genevieve Plein Air Event where he took third place, the People’s Choice Award and Best in Show.
Gollaher stated that both events had talented artists attend who had traveled a fair distance to participate so he was quite honored to receive the awards.
“Being a professional artist isn’t something you can do overnight or just half way,” explained Gollaher. “It is something that I have worked on for a while.”
In the past Gollaher did take some art classes at Mineral Area College, but he is primarily a self-taught artist in some areas.
Gollaher described himself as mostly a studio painter before actively participating in national shows.
“In 2010 I starting creating my art in a full-time capacity and began participating in national shows,” said Gollaher. “In 2016 I was suffering from cancer, so that halted things for a while.”
“The most challenging part of going into the full-time business with my art was just figuring out how to run a business and how to balance time between marketing and working,” said Gollaher.
He went on to say that art is something that he tries to pass on to the next generation, meaning his children, and went on to explain that his kids are always drawing something of some sort.
“Art is something I have always loved,” said Gollaher. “When I can’t say something with my words, my art can show what I feel, and it is unique to me.”
