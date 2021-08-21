Local author gives large donation to Fish Tales

“I knew I wanted to help somehow,” she said, “so I decided to write a children’s book and donate all my profits to Fish Tales.”

She said the process of completing the book was “a tremendous amount of work but nothing compared to the work that JP does for our community.”

“I am honored that my little story about Grandpa and I fishing has brought so much joy and fond memories to all those that have read my book,” said Groeteke. “I am extremely proud and honored to present a check to Fish Tales.”

Groeteke’s love for fishing didn’t stop with her grandparents. Years later when her son Ryan was 15, he became involved in fishing tournaments. Later, he told his mother that she was actually a better fisherman than many of the men he had competed against. So, he asked her to complete with him. At first, she declined because there were no other women in the area who fished competitively.

In 2011, Groeteke changed her mind. She competed and won her first major fishing championship on Bull Shoals Lake. She was the only female and won the championship as a co-angler.

Since then, she has competed in many bass fishing tournaments throughout the nation. Now, she can usually be found fishing a few tournaments near her home on Table Rock Lake near Branson.