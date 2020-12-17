Local author signing books Saturday after new release

Local author Robert Montgomery will be signing books this Saturday at the Treasure Emporium in Terre Du Lac.

The book signing will take place from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., giving readers a chance to meet the author and pick up a signed copy of his latest work.

Released this year, "Who Let the Dinosaurs Out?" is the third in a series of illustrated children's nature/mystery books by the Terre Du Lac author.

Montgomery explained that this series of books aims to get children excited about nature and the adventures that can be had playing outdoors.

"These books are intended for readers 9-11, but lots of parents and grandparents are buying them to read aloud to younger kids," Montgomery said. "The bright-colored and slightly quirky illustrations by Katie Abbott really help get the attention of most everyone who sees the books, and the stories are wholesome family-centered mysteries that teach kids about nature and encourage them to go outside and play."

Each book ends with a positive life lesson as the mystery is solved. Also, each includes an outdoor game for kids to play, such as kick-the-can.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I think that grandparents enjoy the books because they remind them of their own childhoods during a simpler time," the author added.