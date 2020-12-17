Local author signing books Saturday after new release

Local author Robert Montgomery will be signing books this Saturday at the Treasure Emporium in Terre Du Lac.
The book signing will take place from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., giving readers a chance to meet the author and pick up a signed copy of his latest work.
Released this year, "Who Let the Dinosaurs Out?" is the third in a series of illustrated children's nature/mystery books by the Terre Du Lac author.
Montgomery explained that this series of books aims to get children excited about nature and the adventures that can be had playing outdoors.
"These books are intended for readers 9-11, but lots of parents and grandparents are buying them to read aloud to younger kids," Montgomery said. "The bright-colored and slightly quirky illustrations by Katie Abbott really help get the attention of most everyone who sees the books, and the stories are wholesome family-centered mysteries that teach kids about nature and encourage them to go outside and play."
Each book ends with a positive life lesson as the mystery is solved. Also, each includes an outdoor game for kids to play, such as kick-the-can.
"I think that grandparents enjoy the books because they remind them of their own childhoods during a simpler time," the author added.
"Who Let the Bugs Out?" and "Who Let the Frogs Out?" are the other two books in the series, and Montgomery said that each is based on his own childhood adventures, including the latest about dinosaurs. They all feature the adventures of friends who call themselves "the four musketeers," as well as a "bratty" little sister named Missy.
All three books are available at the Treasure Emporium in Terre Du Lac, as well as at Amazon and other online booksellers. You can read more about them at Montgomery's website, RUM Publishing, as well as at his Amazon author page.
An area native and educator, Montgomery loves nature and teaching. Those passions are reflected in most of his works, including his illustrated children's books.
Along with his series, another of Montgomery's works, "Fish, Frogs, and Fireflies: Growing up with Nature," is a book for both adults and children. Additional titles from the author include "Pippa's Journey: Tail-Wagging Tales of Rescue Dogs" and "Under the Bed: Tales From an Innocent Childhood."
The award-winning author's short stories and nature photos have been published in both adult and children's publications, including Boy's Life.
He also has written three books about fishing and two eco-thriller novels, "Revenge of the Wolf" and "Return of the Wolf."
Visit RUMPublishing.com for more information.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
