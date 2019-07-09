{{featured_button_text}}

A book signing featuring local author Robert U. Montgomery will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. today at the Park Hills Public Library, 16 Coffman St.

Montgomery has authored nine books, as well as several ebooks, geared to adults and now the author is shifting his primary focus to the writing of children's books.

“I have a new children’s book that just recently came out and I have another one in the works,” Montgomery said. “I think that’s where I’m going to be focusing my efforts from now on.”

“Who Let the Bugs Out?” is an illustrated children's book that will be followed by his next book titled “Who Let the Frog’s Out?”

“They’re all mystery type stories for kids that also teach about nature and encourage [children] to get outdoors more and learn about nature,” Montgomery said. “I’ve been writing about the outdoors, nature, conservation and fishing for several decades."

Montgomery loves nature and teaching. Those passions are reflected in most of his works, like “Fish, Frogs, and Fireflies: Growing up with Nature” and Better Bass Fishing. Additional titles include “Pippa's Journey: Tail-Wagging Tales of Rescue Dogs” and “Under the Bed: Tales From an Innocent Childhood.”

The award-winning author's short stories and nature photos have been published in both adult and children's publications, including Boy's Life. He  has also written three books about fishing and an eco-thriller novel, “Revenge of the Wolf.” Montgomery lives in Terre Du Lac with his rescue dog, Pippa.

Montgomery attended Flat River High School, Mineral Area College, and Mizzou. During the 1980s, Montgomery taught English and journalism at North County High School. Park Hills Public Library Director Lisa Sisk is a former student of Montgomery’s.

“His class was one of my favorite classes and I know probably a lot of my former classmates felt the same,” said Sisk. “He was a very good teacher. I remember his class and know I enjoyed it so he had to have left an impression on me."

During the five years he was at North County High School, Montgomery not only taught but also put together the yearbook and school newspaper before becoming a freelance writer and photographer for various publications.

The educator turned author released his first book in 2009 and his focus has been on writing ever since.

According to Sisk, the library is excited to host Montgomery’s book signing and has four of the author's books available for checkout.

Montgomery has a website devoted to nature, photography and his writings. The web address is http://www.rumpublishing.com. His books can also be purchased at http://www.amazon.com.

The author also has a sizable social media presence with several social media pages devoted to writing and nature. One such social media site is the Facebook page, “Robert U Montgomery Author.”

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3628, or at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com.

